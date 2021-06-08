New Orleans Felon Indicted on Numerous Gun and Drug Distribution Charges

NEW ORLEANS, LA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on June 4, 2021, a Federal Grand Jury indicted QUENTRELL BERTHOLOTTE, age 29 of New Orleans, Louisiana, in a four count indictment for violations of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(c)(1)(A)(i) and Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(B).

According to court documents, BERTHOLOTTE was previously convicted of a drug trafficking offense in Orleans Parish. He is now alleged to be in possession of multiple firearms and in possession with the intent to distribute a large amount of a narcotic mixture containing fentanyl. BERTHOLOTTE is prohibited from possessing firearms due to his criminal history.

BERTHOLOTTE, if convicted of possession with intent to distribute narcotics, faces a minimum term of five (5) years up to a maximum term of life imprisonment, a fine of up to $5,000,000.00, a minimum of five (5) years of supervised release following any term of imprisonment, and a $100.00 mandatory special assessment fee. If convicted of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, he faces a minimum term of five (5) years up to a maximum term of life imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, up to three (3) years of supervised release, and a $100.00 mandatory special assessment fee. If convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, he faces up to a maximum of ten (10) years imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, up to three (3) years of supervised release, and a $100.00 mandatory special assessment fee for each count.

U.S. Attorney Evans reiterated that the indictment is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.





The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles D. Strauss.