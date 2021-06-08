U-4 dealer pleads guilty to importing drug from China

PADUCAH, KENTUCKY – A Marshall County, Kentucky man pleaded guilty today to Conspiracy to Distribute U-47700, commonly known as U-4, a Schedule I controlled substance, and to Distributing, Possessing with the Intent to Distribute, and Importing U-4 from China.

According to court documents, Jevan Sheppard, 29, of Marshall County, Kentucky, admitted to conspiring with others to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute U-4, a Schedule I controlled substance over the period from November 14, 2016 to March 22, 2017. Further, Sheppard admitted to distributing U-4 on or about March 13 and 14, 2017, and to possessing U-4 with the intent to distribute on or about March 22, 2017. Sheppard also admitted to importing U-4 into the United States from China during the period from November 14, 2016, until March 22, 2017. He will be sentenced September 23, 2021 at 10;00 a.m. CDT.

Acting U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky and the Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Louisville Field Division Jeffrey T. Scott, made the announcement.

The DEA, Calvert City Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, Paducah Police Department, and United States Customs and Border Protection all investigated the case, with assistance from the Marshall County Attorney’s Office and the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Marshall County.





Assistant U.S. Attorneys Seth A. Hancock and Raymond McGee of the Paducah, Kentucky United States Attorney’s Branch Office prosecuted the case.