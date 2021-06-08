Ohio County man admits to a drug charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Mark Joseph Dobrzynski, of Valley Grove, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Dobrzynski, 58, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Dobrzynski admitted to having methamphetamine in November 2020 in Ohio County.

Dobrzynski faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.



