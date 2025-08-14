Police hunt six suspects after brutal assault near Ivy Hill Park

Newark, NJ – Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a group of young males connected to a violent assault that occurred Monday afternoon outside a residential building on Mt. Vernon Place.

The incident unfolded around 4:50 p.m. when a resident of the building was walking home from Ivy Hill Park. According to investigators, six unidentified males approached the man, questioning whether he belonged in the neighborhood. When the victim attempted to flee, the group chased him and attacked him near the entrance of his apartment building.

Following the assault, one of the individuals reportedly brandished a weapon and pointed it at the victim. The victim sustained injuries to his face and hands but managed to escape further harm.

Images of the individuals identified as persons of interest have been released as part of the Newark Police Division’s ongoing investigation.

Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda, Sr., is urging anyone with information to contact the police department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS. Tips can remain anonymous, and information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward.

