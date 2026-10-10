Aberdeen Bonfire Bash Returns Tonight With Giant Bonfire, Live Music and Halloween Fun

Aberdeen Township's Bonfire Bash returns to Cambridge Park on October 10, 2026, with live music, a giant bonfire, family activities, food trucks and Halloween entertainment.

Aberdeen Township’s fall celebration takes over Cambridge Park Saturday, October 10, with a mechanical pumpkin, rock climbing wall, petting zoo, food trucks and live entertainment from 5 to 10 p.m.

ABERDEEN, NJ — One of Aberdeen Township’s fall celebrations returns Saturday evening, October 10, as the annual Bonfire Bash brings five hours of family activities, live music, food and Halloween-themed entertainment to Cambridge Park.

The event runs from 5 to 10 p.m. at Cambridge Park, located at the intersection of Lloyd Road and Cambridge Drive in Aberdeen Township.

Organizers have expanded this year’s festivities to include several Aberdeen Day favorites, including a 24-foot rock climbing wall, mechanical pumpkin ride, inflatables and a petting zoo.

The evening will also feature face painting, food trucks, food-eating contests and appearances by characters dressed as the Sanderson witches from Hocus Pocus.

Live music and bonfire lighting begin at 6 p.m.

Local party band Screaming Broccoli will take the stage at 6 p.m., bringing live music to the outdoor celebration.

The main attraction begins at 6:30 p.m. when organizers light the bonfire.

Families can enjoy the fall atmosphere while participating in activities throughout the park.

The township’s Mayor and Council will also host a tailgate party, while local brewery Alternate Ending will offer beer samples for adults.

Expanded activities for families and children

This year’s Bonfire Bash combines traditional autumn activities with attractions typically featured during Aberdeen Day.

Children can enjoy the petting zoo, inflatables and face painting, while visitors looking for something more adventurous can try the climbing wall or mechanical pumpkin.

Food trucks will offer refreshments throughout the evening, and food-eating contests will add another element to the festivities.

The Sanderson witches will make appearances around the park, bringing a Halloween theme to the celebration.

What to know before heading to Cambridge Park

The Aberdeen Township Police Department shared the event announcement Saturday, encouraging residents to attend.

The celebration begins at 5 p.m., with live music starting at 6 p.m. and the bonfire lighting scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Festivities continue until 10 p.m.

The announcement did not specify admission fees, parking restrictions or whether individual attractions require separate payment.

Cambridge Park is located near Lloyd Road and Cambridge Drive in Monmouth County.