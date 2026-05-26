Armed carjacker steals woman’s Hyundai during frightening Severn encounter

May 26, 2026

A driver told police a gunman approached her window in the early morning darkness before taking off in her vehicle

SEVERN, Md. — A woman was forced out of her vehicle at gunpoint during an early morning carjacking in Severn after a suspect approached her car window and demanded the vehicle before speeding away, police said.

Anne Arundel County police said officers responded around 3:10 a.m. Friday to the area of Beach Plum Lane and New Disney Road for a reported carjacking.

Investigators said a 22-year-old woman told officers a male suspect banged on her window, displayed a handgun and demanded her vehicle, identified as a 2021 Hyundai Sonata.

The victim complied before the suspect fled in the stolen Hyundai, according to police.

Officers searched the area but were unable to immediately locate the suspect or vehicle.

Patrol officers later recovered the Hyundai unoccupied in the Meade Village community in Severn.

Detectives assigned to the Regional Crimes Unit are continuing the investigation.

Police described the suspect as a Black male believed to be in his late teens or early 20s who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 410-222-4730.

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