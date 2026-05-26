Maryland woman grabs water and gum then walks away with $100K lottery shocker

May 26, 2026

A quick stop at a Brunswick grocery store turned into a life-changing moment after a scratch-off ticket delivered a six-figure surprise

BRUNSWICK, Md. — A Frederick County woman stopped for water and chewing gum after work but ended up leaving with something far bigger after a $10 scratch-off ticket revealed a $100K top prize.

The Maryland Lottery said the woman purchased a Bingo X10 scratch-off ticket during a visit to the Weis Market located at 1201 Dutchman’s Creek Drive in Brunswick.

After buying the ticket, she chose to scan it instead of scratching the entire game because she was short on time.

When the lottery scanner displayed a message instructing her to see the lottery, she initially believed the prize was worth around $1,000.

After taking a closer look at the ticket, however, she realized she had won a $100,000 top prize.

The winner later shared the news with her husband, who was also shocked by the discovery.

Lottery officials said the woman recently won another $500 prize just weeks earlier.

She told lottery officials she plans to use the winnings to help pay bills.

The winner works in food service and enjoys spending time with family and at church, according to the Maryland Lottery.

Weis Market will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the top-prize-winning ticket.

Bingo X10 launched in March, and lottery officials said this marks the first of six $100,000 top prizes claimed in the game. Five top prizes remain unclaimed.

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