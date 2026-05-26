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May 26, 2026

Target shoplifting chase in Glen Burnie ends with loaded handgun recovery

By Local News Report

Two suspects ran from a Target store before police say a loaded Glock was tossed during a foot chase

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A shoplifting call at a Glen Burnie Target quickly escalated into a foot chase and gun recovery after two suspects allegedly fled from officers and discarded a loaded handgun while running through the area.

Anne Arundel County police said officers responded around 3:45 p.m. Sunday to the Target located at 7951 Nolpark Court for a reported shoplifting incident.

When officers arrived, police said they spotted two male suspects fleeing on foot from the store.

Both suspects were apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

During the chase, investigators said one of the suspects discarded a loaded 9mm Glock 26 handgun, which officers later recovered.

Police identified the suspects as 21-year-old De’Wayne Maurice Hiers Jr. of Millersville and 21-year-old Kameron Jaylen Offer of Severn.

Authorities have not yet released additional details regarding potential charges connected to the handgun recovery.

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Key Points

  • Two suspects arrested after Glen Burnie Target shoplifting incident
  • Police recovered a loaded 9mm Glock during foot chase
  • Suspects identified as men from Millersville and Severn
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