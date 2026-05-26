Lucky $725K Cash 5 ticket sold at Lehigh County convenience store

May 26, 2026

A small Pennsylvania borough is buzzing after a jackpot-winning lottery ticket turned a local food mart into the state’s newest lucky hotspot

SLATINGTON, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery player is holding a ticket worth $725K after a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold at a convenience store in Lehigh County for Monday night’s drawing.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn on May 25 — 3, 4, 8, 21 and 31.

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Friendly Food Mart, located at 160 Main St. in Slatington Borough.

The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials said winners can only be identified after prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won through Quick Cash games must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

Lottery officials urged players to check every ticket, noting that more than 15,700 additional Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

Anyone holding the jackpot-winning ticket is advised to contact the nearest Pennsylvania Lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481 for further instructions.

──────────────────

Key Points