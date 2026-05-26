NJ Congressman Flips Off Constituent, Yells “F-ck You!” During Heated ICE Facility Confrontation

May 26, 2026

NEWARK, NJ — A tense confrontation outside the Delaney federal immigration facility in Newark turned viral after U.S. Rep. Rob Menendez (D-NJ), the son of convicted former Sen. Bob Menendez, was caught on video flipping off a protester and shouting “f— you” during a heated exchange.

The protester simply asked Congressman Menendez, “How’s your dad?” He also asked about Dayana Cortes, a Lakewood mom and her daughter, 11, killed by an illegal alien held by ICE. He is one of the many criminals Menendez wants to release from the Newark detention facility.

The incident unfolded during a protest outside an ICE detention center, where a lone counter-protester confronted Menendez, referencing his father’s high-profile corruption conviction and shouting accusations at the congressman. Video circulating on social media shows Menendez responding angrily, raising his middle finger and directing profanity at the individual before walking away.

Political Tensions Boil Over in Public Clash

Editor’s Note: Main photo is a artistic recreation of event.

The confrontation highlights the increasingly volatile atmosphere surrounding immigration protests and the personal nature of political attacks faced by public officials. Witnesses say the protester repeatedly taunted Menendez about his father, former U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, who was convicted in 2024 on federal bribery and corruption charges involving cash, gold bars, and political favors.

At one point, the protester also made unverified claims linking Menendez to broader grievances, escalating the exchange. The congressman’s reaction—captured clearly on video—quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing sharp reactions from both critics and supporters.

You can watch the entire video on X.

Shadow of Corruption Case Still Looms

Rob Menendez, who represents New Jersey’s 8th Congressional District, has faced ongoing scrutiny due to his father’s legal troubles. Bob Menendez, once one of the most powerful Democrats in the state, was convicted on multiple federal charges, including bribery, fraud, and acting as a foreign agent. Authorities alleged he accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and gold in exchange for political influence.

His wife, Nadine Menendez, was also charged in the scheme and is awaiting a separate trial after delays related to health issues. She has pleaded not guilty.

The elder Menendez’s conviction has continued to cast a long shadow over his son’s political career, with critics frequently raising the issue at public events and political appearances.

Viral Moment Fuels Debate

The Newark incident is the latest example of how personal attacks and political controversies are increasingly playing out in public settings. The video of Menendez’s reaction has gained traction online, fueling debate over professionalism, political pressure, and the boundaries of public discourse.

Supporters argue the congressman was responding to aggressive provocation, while critics say elected officials should maintain composure regardless of circumstances.

A Growing Trend of Confrontations

The clash reflects a broader national trend of escalating tensions between elected officials and members of the public, particularly around polarizing issues like immigration. As political divisions deepen, such encounters are becoming more common—and more likely to go viral.

For Menendez, the moment underscores a continuing challenge: navigating a political career under the weight of one of New Jersey’s most notorious corruption scandals, while facing direct and often personal criticism in public.