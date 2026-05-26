Ghost gun bust erupts after Boston traffic stop uncovers loaded weapons and crack

May 26, 2026

Two women were arrested in Dorchester after police say a late-night stop uncovered firearms, drugs and a hunting knife inside the vehicle

BOSTON, Mass. — A routine traffic stop in Dorchester turned into a major weapons and drug bust early Tuesday after Boston police said officers uncovered two loaded firearms, crack cocaine and a large hunting knife inside a vehicle carrying four people.

The arrests happened at about 12:42 a.m. near 653 Blue Hill Ave. in Dorchester.

Boston police said officers assigned to District B-3 in Mattapan first spotted a vehicle traveling near Columbia Road without an inspection sticker before initiating a traffic stop.

As officers approached the vehicle, police said the front passenger concealed his face with a balaclava mask while clutching a black fanny pack and avoiding eye contact with officers.

All four occupants were removed from the vehicle.

Inside the front passenger’s fanny pack, officers recovered a large hunting knife, according to police.

Investigators said officers later found another fanny pack in the rear driver-side area of the vehicle containing a loaded ghost gun with 18 rounds of live ammunition. Police also recovered a plastic bag containing a substance believed to be crack cocaine from the same bag.

A 16-year-old female from Taunton was taken into custody in connection with the ghost gun recovery.

Police said a second female passenger, identified as 18-year-old Jacqueline Rose Botelho of Fall River, was also found carrying a loaded Smith and Wesson SD40VE firearm hidden inside her undergarments.

During the booking process, officers allegedly recovered two plastic bags containing a substance believed to be crack cocaine hidden inside Botelho’s socks.

The firearm recovered from Botelho was loaded with 11 rounds of live ammunition, according to investigators.

The juvenile suspect was charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession of a large capacity feeding device and possession of Class B drugs.

Botelho faces the same charges.

Both suspects are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

Police said the front passenger was issued a summons on charges of carrying a dangerous weapon and possession of Class D drugs.

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