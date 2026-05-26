Queens deli sells lucky Powerball ticket worth $50K

May 26, 2026

A Jackson Heights grocery store is drawing lottery attention after a Powerball ticket hit for $50,000

JACKSON HEIGHTS, N.Y. — A Powerball ticket sold at a busy Jackson Heights deli turned into a $50,000 winner after Friday night’s drawing, adding another lucky hit to Queens’ growing run of lottery wins.

The New York Lottery announced that one third-prize-winning ticket was sold for the May 23 Powerball drawing at New York Deli Grocery, located at 76-01 Roosevelt Ave. in Jackson Heights.

The winning ticket is worth $50,000.

Powerball numbers are drawn from a field of one through 69, while the red Power Ball is selected separately from a field of one through 26.

Powerball drawings are televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The New York Lottery said it remains North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.6 billion during fiscal year 2024-2025 to support public schools across New York State.

New Yorkers struggling with gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can seek help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY, or by texting HOPENY to 467369. Standard text rates may apply.

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