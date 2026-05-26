May 26, 2026

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — More than 60 vendors, free health screenings and a community drug take back program are expected to draw residents to the Toms River Senior Center next spring as local organizers prepare for the township’s annual Health & Wellness Fair.

The event, hosted by the Toms River Municipal Alliance and the Toms River Senior Center, is scheduled for Friday, May 29, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the senior center located at 652 Garfield Ave. in Toms River.

Organizers say the fair will offer a wide range of services focused on senior wellness, preventive care and community outreach, including health screenings, hearing screenings, cancer screenings and informational resources from healthcare and support organizations across Ocean County.

Photo: toms river health & wellness fair to bring free screenings, 60 vendors to senior center

Focus on Preventive Care and Community Resources

The annual event aims to connect residents — particularly seniors and caregivers — with healthcare providers, wellness organizations and recovery support services in one location.

According to the event flyer, attendees will also have access to a drug take back program designed to help residents safely dispose of unused medications. Community advocates have increasingly promoted take back initiatives as a way to reduce accidental overdoses, misuse and environmental contamination.

The fair will also include entertainment, giveaways and complimentary barbecue meals for attendees who participate in the health fair activities.

Shuttle service will be available for visitors needing transportation assistance.

Key Points

• Toms River’s annual Health & Wellness Fair is scheduled for May 29, 2026.

• The event will feature free screenings, a drug take back program and more than 60 vendors.

• Shuttle transportation, entertainment and complimentary BBQ will also be available.

Senior Center Expected to Host Large Community Turnout

The event is expected to bring together healthcare providers, rehabilitation centers, home care agencies and local nonprofits serving Ocean County residents.

Sponsors listed on promotional materials include organizations involved in healthcare, assisted living, rehabilitation and home care services. The Governor’s Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, commonly known as GCADA, is also supporting the event.

The Toms River Senior Center has regularly hosted outreach programs and educational events aimed at improving quality of life for older adults in the community. The health fair expands that mission by creating direct access to screenings and wellness resources in a single setting.

Drug Take Back Initiative Highlights Public Health Concerns

One of the featured programs at the fair is the drug take back effort, which organizers included prominently in promotional materials.

Public health officials have continued encouraging residents to safely dispose of expired or unused medications instead of storing them at home or throwing them away improperly. Drug take back programs are often used to help prevent prescription drug misuse and reduce access to potentially dangerous medications.

The event’s combination of screenings, wellness education and medication disposal reflects a broader push among local organizations to address both physical health and substance abuse prevention in Ocean County.

Residents seeking additional information about the event can contact the Toms River Senior Center at 732-341-1000, extensions 8460 or 8461.