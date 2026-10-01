Police say the 38-year-old was still in possession of the scooter taken from a 22-year-old victim.

BALTIMORE, MD – A man accused of pulling a gun on a 22-year-old, assaulting him and stealing his scooter was arrested nine days later while still in possession of the stolen scooter, Baltimore police said.

The armed carjacking happened around 12:30 a.m. Sept. 20 in the 700 block of North Milton Avenue in Southeast Baltimore. The victim told investigators an unknown man approached him with a gun and demanded his property.

Photo: armed carjacking suspect caught with stolen scooter 9 days later in baltimore

When the victim tried to get away, the gunman allegedly assaulted him and took the scooter, according to police.

Suspect Allegedly Caught With Stolen Scooter

The investigation continued until Tuesday, when Southeast District patrol officers located and arrested a 38-year-old man identified as the suspect.

Police said the man was still in possession of the scooter taken during the Sept. 20 robbery.

Authorities did not release the suspect’s name in the department’s initial announcement or provide additional details about how officers identified him.

Police also did not disclose whether a firearm was recovered during Tuesday’s arrest.

Armed Carjacking Charge Filed

Following his arrest, the suspect was transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility.

Police said he was charged with armed carjacking.

The department did not provide information about the victim’s condition following the reported assault.

The charge is an allegation and has not been proven in court.