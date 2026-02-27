Arrest made in DC shooting after street altercation

WASHINGTON, DC — A dispute on a Northwest block before dawn ended in gunfire, and nearly three months later a suspect is now in custody on a weapons charge, according to court records and police.

The shooting happened around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, December 7, in the 2000 block of 14th Street Northwest. Investigators say the suspect approached the victim, displayed a handgun and fired before leaving the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries that were not considered life threatening. Detectives later determined the two individuals had been involved in a physical altercation before the shooting.

On Tuesday, acting on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, officers arrested 27-year-old Anfernee Brown of Southeast Washington. He has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon gun.

Brown is expected to face proceedings in Superior Court as the case moves forward.

