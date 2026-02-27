Newark federal judge gives Atlantic City inmate one last chance to fix failed civil rights lawsuit

Chaka Kwanzaa’s complaint over jail conditions dismissed again after court says it lacks facts

NEWARK, NJ – A federal judge has dismissed, for a second time, a civil rights lawsuit filed by Chaka Kwanzaa, a self-represented inmate who alleged unconstitutional conditions and mistreatment at the Atlantic City Jail, ruling that his amended complaint still failed to include sufficient factual detail to support his claims.

Key Points

U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton dismissed the amended civil rights complaint filed by inmate Chaka Kwanzaa.

The court found the new filing failed to correct deficiencies related to claims of unlawful detention and denial of medical care.

Kwanzaa was given 45 days to submit a second amended complaint or face permanent dismissal of the case.

Judge: amended complaint lacks facts

In an opinion issued February 25, 2026, Judge Wigenton ruled that Kwanzaa’s amended complaint “does not comply with this Court’s instructions to allege facts that would cure the deficiencies identified above.” The original complaint, dismissed on February 3, 2026, had alleged “denial of medical care, unlawful arrest and detention, and unconstitutional conditions of confinement” but was found to lack factual allegations necessary to proceed.

The amended version, according to the court, contained no additional factual information aside from a statement that “all remaining claims are administrative, operational, and non-immune.” The judge said that assertion, without supporting details, did not meet federal pleading standards under 28 U.S.C. § 1915(e)(2), which governs in forma pauperis complaints filed by individuals without the means to pay court fees.

Separate filing ordered against Social Security Administration

The opinion also noted that Kwanzaa submitted a separate document labeled as an amended complaint against the Social Security Administration. Judge Wigenton ruled that those claims were unrelated to his jail-based allegations and ordered that filing to be treated as a separate civil action.

“To the extent this is intended as disagreement with this Court’s determination that Plaintiff’s claims against Judge Scherfner, Judge John Doe 1, and Judge John Doe 2 were barred by judicial immunity, Plaintiff’s argument is a legal conclusion that this Court need not accept as true,” the opinion stated.

Final opportunity to amend

The court dismissed the amended complaint without prejudice, giving Kwanzaa one final opportunity to submit a second amended complaint that includes specific factual details supporting his claims.

He was granted 45 days to file the proposed second amended complaint, which will be subject to further screening under § 1915 before any defendants are served. Failure to comply within the deadline “will convert the order into a dismissal of all claims with prejudice without further action by this Court,” Judge Wigenton warned.

Background

Kwanzaa originally filed the lawsuit in 2025 naming Administrator Reynolds and other officials associated with the Atlantic City Jail, alleging constitutional violations. His first complaint was dismissed earlier this month for lack of factual support.

The opinion underscores the federal judiciary’s requirement that civil rights complaints—even those filed by self-represented individuals—must allege specific facts showing how each defendant violated the plaintiff’s rights.

