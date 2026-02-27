NJ ticket claims $764K lottery top prize

TRENTON, NJ — A single ticket sold in Essex County matched all five numbers in Saturday’s Jersey Cash 5 drawing, landing a $764,968 jackpot as the game recorded its seventh top prize of the year.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday were 14, 17, 20, 32 and 44. The Bullseye number was 20, and the XTRA was 03.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Express, located at 300 Washington Avenue in Belleville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

In addition to the top prize, 35 players matched four of five balls plus the Bullseye to win $500 each. Of those winners, seven purchased the XTRA option, increasing their prizes to $1,500.

Following the drawing, the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot was reset to $150,000 for the next game.

