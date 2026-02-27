DC inmate served murder indictment in 2022 gun case

Man charged with first degree murder in 2022 Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON, DC — A woman shot on a Northeast street in 2022 has died after more than three years of medical treatment, and the man first charged in the case now faces a first degree murder count following an indictment returned Thursday.

The shooting unfolded around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in the 300 block of 56th Street Northeast. Responding officers found an adult woman suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed her to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, May 9, 2022, 23-year-old Richard Price of Southeast Washington was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill in connection with the case.

The victim, identified as 28-year-old Danielle Hicks-Best of Northeast Washington, remained under medical care for years following the shooting. On Friday, May 23, she died as a result of her injuries.

After her death, prosecutors presented the case to a DC Superior Court grand jury. On Thursday, members of the Metropolitan Police Department Fugitive Unit went to the DC Jail and served Price with an indictment charging him with first degree murder while armed.

Following his booking on the upgraded charge, Price was remanded to the custody of the DC Department of Corrections, where he remains pending court proceedings.

The case that began with a single gunshot on a Northeast block has now shifted to a murder prosecution inside Superior Court.

Key Points