Over 100 cats rescued from Delmar sanctuary littered with skeletal remains

Wicomico County Sheriff says dozens of animals found outdoors in freezing weather, skeletal remains recovered

DELMAR, MD – More than 100 cats were rescued and multiple deceased animals were discovered after law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a property in the 32000 block of Landing Lane in Delmar on February 25, according to a statement today from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. That block is home to the Good Sheppard Cat Sanctuary, according to public records.

Police confirmed this morning that the investigation was at the sanctuary and a press conference on the matter is scheduled for Monday morning.

Key Points

Investigators recovered over 100 cats in various states of health from a Delmar property.

Multiple deceased cats and skeletal remains were found amid freezing weather and unsanitary conditions.

The ongoing investigation involves the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, Humane World for Animals, and several animal control units.

Investigation into suspected cat sanctuary

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, working with agents from Humane World for Animals, the Wicomico County Humane Society, and Salisbury City Police Animal Control, launched the investigation after receiving reports in November 2025 of a suspected cat sanctuary where animals were being neglected and kept in inhumane conditions.

Authorities determined the property was believed to house several hundred cats. Based on gathered evidence, detectives obtained search and seizure warrants for the site.

Rescue operation and grim discovery

At approximately 7:00 a.m. on February 25, 2026, investigators executed the warrants under challenging winter conditions, including several inches of snow and subfreezing temperatures. Upon entry, officers found numerous cats outside, huddled together for warmth, while others were discovered in outbuildings described as hazardous and unsanitary.

Detectives also uncovered multiple deceased cats and skeletal remains scattered throughout the property.

Agents with Humane World for Animals removed more than 100 surviving cats, many in poor health. The animals were taken to an undisclosed Humane World facility for emergency veterinary care and evaluation.

Case remains under active investigation

Sheriff Mike A. Lewis said the investigation remains “active and ongoing” as detectives work to determine the full scope of the neglect and potential criminal charges. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to this case or other animal cruelty incidents in the area to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4891.

Callers may remain anonymous.

