Rockville teen dies of fentanyl overdose; police seek help identifying supplier

Detectives urge public to come forward after 15-year-old found unresponsive in bathtub

GAITHERSBURG, MD – Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are asking for the public’s help after the fentanyl-related death of 15-year-old Gabriel Ronald Mehta, who was found unresponsive in a Rockville home last year.

Key Points

Fifteen-year-old Gabriel Ronald Mehta was found unresponsive in a bathtub on February 28, 2025.

Police determined his death was caused by a fentanyl overdose.

Detectives are seeking information about who supplied Mehta with the deadly drug.

Teen found unresponsive after reported drowning

At approximately 12:08 a.m. on February 28, 2025, officers from the department’s 4th District responded to the 2510 block of Baltimore Road in Rockville after receiving a report of a possible drowning.

When police arrived, they found Mehta unconscious in the bathtub. Officers immediately began life-saving efforts until Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service personnel arrived on scene. The teen was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Mehta had ingested fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, before his death.

Detectives pursuing fentanyl supplier

The case is being investigated by the Special Investigations Division, which is working to identify the individual or individuals who provided Mehta with the fentanyl. Detectives are also seeking to trace anyone who was in contact with the teen on February 27, 2025, the day before his death.

Police emphasized that fentanyl continues to pose a major threat to youth in Montgomery County and across Maryland. The department has urged residents and parents to remain vigilant about counterfeit pills and illicit substances being distributed to minors.

Public asked to submit tips anonymously

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to submit a tip through the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County website at www.crimesolversmcmd.org by clicking the “p3tips.com” link, or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of $250 to $10,000, and submissions may remain anonymous.

Tags: Rockville, fentanyl, Montgomery County