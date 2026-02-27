Jersey Mike’s pledges 100% of March 25 sales to send athletes to 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

Sandwich chain’s 16th annual “Month of Giving” aims to top last year’s $30 million record for charity

MANASQUAN, NJ – Jersey Mike’s Subs will donate 100% of sales from all locations nationwide on March 25 to help fund travel and participation costs for athletes competing in the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, the company announced as part of its 16th annual Month of Giving campaign.

Key Points

The campaign runs through March, culminating in the March 25 “Day of Giving.”

All proceeds will benefit Special Olympics athletes attending the 2026 USA Games in Minnesota.

Jersey Mike’s aims to surpass its 2024 record of $30 million raised for charity.

Month-long effort to support athletes with disabilities

Throughout March, customers can round up their purchases or make donations when ordering at any of the 3,200 Jersey Mike’s locations across the country. The effort will culminate with the company’s annual “Day of Giving”, when every dollar spent—not just profits—will go directly to support the Special Olympics USA Games and state Special Olympics programs.

This year marks only the second time in the campaign’s 16-year history that all stores will unite behind a single cause. The 2026 Games, set for June 20–26 in Minnesota’s Twin Cities, will feature nearly 3,000 athletes competing in 16 sports, including athletics, gymnastics, swimming, and basketball. New events such as pickleball and cornhole will debut.

CEO: partnership celebrates inclusion and opportunity

“As Jersey Mike’s celebrates our 70th anniversary, it’s especially meaningful to recognize our long-standing partnership with the Special Olympics,” said Charlie Morrison, CEO of Jersey Mike’s. “As a presenting partner of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, we are proud to support a mission rooted in inclusion and opportunity, helping athletes shine both on and off the field.”

Since launching its Month of Giving in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised over $143 million for local charities. Last year’s campaign generated a record $30 million, which the company hopes to exceed in 2026.

A 50-year connection with Special Olympics

Jersey Mike’s involvement with the Special Olympics dates back to 1975, reflecting nearly five decades of partnership. As athletes, families, and volunteers prepare for the upcoming USA Games, the company’s nationwide fundraiser aims to ensure every state delegation can attend and compete.

Customers can find a list of participating restaurants by visiting Jersey Mike’s online location directory.

