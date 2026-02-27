Burger King unveils upgraded Whopper after listening to customer feedback

Fast-food chain refreshes its signature sandwich with new bun, toppings, and packaging — first major change in a decade

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Can fast food at the Jersey Shore actually compete with the craft burgers by smaller restaurants in our area? Burger King is hoping so.

Burger King is reimagining its most famous menu item — the flame-grilled Whopper — following direct input from customers across the U.S., marking the sandwich’s first major update in nearly ten years.

Key Points

The Whopper now features a more premium bun, fresher toppings, and improved packaging.

Changes were driven by nationwide customer feedback collected through calls, texts, and surveys.

Burger King President Tom Curtis says the goal is to elevate, not reinvent, the iconic sandwich.

Whopper gets its biggest refresh in a decade

The revamped Whopper now includes a better-tasting, higher-quality bun designed to hold up through every bite, stacked with freshly sliced onions and tomatoes, crisp lettuce, tangy pickles, and a creamier mayo. Each sandwich is served in a new box rather than the traditional wrapper — a change meant to preserve its freshly built presentation from kitchen to customer.

Despite the updates, Burger King emphasized that the Whopper remains true to what fans love: more than a quarter-pound of 100% flame-grilled beef, still free from artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Guest feedback drives Burger King’s evolution

The menu changes come as part of a broader brand strategy emphasizing customer input. The company recently invited guests to call or text Burger King U.S. & Canada President Tom Curtis directly, encouraging honest feedback about their restaurant experiences.

“Over the past several years, we’ve focused on strengthening our operations and modernizing our restaurants to build a more consistent foundation across the system,” Curtis said. “With that work well underway, we’re now in a position to thoughtfully elevate our core menu. The Whopper is an icon, so we didn’t set out to reinvent it. Instead, we elevated it based on direct Guest feedback.”

Continuing the flame-grilled legacy

The Whopper, introduced in 1957, has long been Burger King’s signature item and one of the most recognizable burgers in the world. The company says this latest refresh is part of its ongoing “Reclaim the Flame” initiative, aimed at improving restaurant operations, menu quality, and the overall guest experience.

Customers can try the new Whopper at Burger King locations nationwide. To find a restaurant, join the Royal Perks rewards program, or order ahead, visit BK.com or the Burger King app.

Tags: Burger King, Whopper, fast food