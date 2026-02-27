Double fatal shooting on Reisterstown Road leaves two men dead

Reisterstown Road turns deadly as double homicide unfolds

BALTIMORE, MD — Two men were gunned down on Reisterstown Road Wednesday evening and later died at a hospital, turning a reported shooting into a double homicide now under investigation in Northwest Baltimore.

Officers were dispatched around 6:47 p.m. Wednesday to the 4900 block of Reisterstown Road for reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found two unidentified adult males suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Despite medical efforts, one man was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. In an update, officials confirmed the second victim also died from his injuries at the hospital.

The identities of the victims have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation. No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

