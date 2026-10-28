Baltimore man, 42, walks into hospital with gunshot wounds after overnight shooting

A 42-year-old man arrived at a Baltimore hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning, prompting a police investigation into a shooting on East North Avenue.

BALTIMORE, MD – A 42-year-old man showed up at a Baltimore hospital suffering from gunshot wounds early Sunday morning, leading police to investigate an overnight shooting in the city’s Southeast District. The victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to an area hospital at approximately 12:11 a.m. on October 25 after receiving a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Investigators were subsequently informed that the gunfire occurred in the 400 block of East North Avenue.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. Baltimore police have not identified a suspect or announced an arrest in connection with the incident.

Shooting Victim Arrives at Hospital Shortly After Midnight

According to the Baltimore Police Department’s October 26 media advisory, Southeast District patrol officers responded to the hospital after learning that a gunshot victim had arrived seeking treatment.

Officers located a 42-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Investigators determined that the reported shooting location was the 400 block of East North Avenue.

The department did not specify how many times the victim was shot, whether the gunfire occurred inside or outside a building, or how the man reached the hospital.

The police report also did not indicate whether anyone else was injured during the incident.

Detectives Investigate East North Avenue Gunfire

Southeast District detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Police have not released information about a possible motive or described the individual responsible for the gunfire.

The initial advisory did not establish whether the victim knew the shooter or whether an argument or other confrontation preceded the violence.

Investigators are seeking information that could help establish what happened in the 400 block of East North Avenue before the injured man arrived at the hospital.

Baltimore Police Ask Witnesses to Come Forward

Anyone with information about the October 25 shooting is asked to contact Southeast District detectives at 410-396-2422.

Information can also be provided to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The investigation remains active, with detectives working to identify who fired the shots and determine the events surrounding the overnight incident.

The victim survived the shooting, but the case remains unresolved based on the department’s October 26 announcement.