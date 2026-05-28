May 28, 2026

Police release images after suspect slips away with cash from Forestville bank

FORESTVILLE, Md. — A bank robber with noticeable tattoos on both arms walked into a Forestville bank, handed over a demand note, and vanished with cash before police could catch him, according to Prince George’s County investigators now asking the public for help identifying the suspect.

The robbery happened May 18 around 9:45 a.m. at a bank in the 3400 block of Donnell Drive, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Photo: bank robber with distinctive tattoos caught on camera in prince george’s county

Investigators said the suspect approached a teller and passed a note demanding money.

Police said the man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Photo: bank robber with distinctive tattoos caught on camera in prince george’s county

Detectives released surveillance images of the suspect along with photos of distinctive tattoos on both of his arms that investigators believe could help identify him.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Robbery Unit is leading the investigation.

A reward is available for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Strategic Investigations Division’s Robbery Unit at 301-516-2830.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Solvers online, the P3 Tips mobile app, or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Investigators asked tipsters to reference case number 26-0026263.

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