NJ State Police issue urgent boating warning ahead of busy water season

May 28, 2026

Troopers remind boaters to slow down or risk dangerous wake violations

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey State Police are warning boaters to ease off the throttle as waterways across the state fill up for the season, reminding operators that dangerous wakes and excessive speed can put lives, docks, and vessels at risk.

The New Jersey State Police Marine Services Bureau issued a public reminder this week highlighting the state’s “Slow Speed/No Wake” boating rules.

Under New Jersey regulations, boaters are prohibited from operating vessels at speeds or in ways that create wakes capable of causing injury, danger, or property damage.

State police also reminded operators that power vessel speeds must be controlled at all times to avoid damaging nearby boats, docks, piers, bulkheads, and waterfront structures.

Officials said boaters are required to reduce speed to slow speed or no wake when traveling within 200 feet of marinas, docks, piers, and wharfs, except in certain designated areas such as Lake Hopatcong.

The warning also applies when passing work barges, narrow canals, confined waterways, disabled vessels, bridge openings less than 400 feet wide, and emergency vessels displaying flashing lights.

Marine troopers urged boaters to remain alert, respectful, and cautious while navigating crowded waterways during the busy summer boating season.

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