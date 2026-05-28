Virginia Grandpa quietly checks lottery ticket then realizes he’s a millionaire

May 28, 2026

Fredericksburg man kept shocking $1 million win secret from wife at first

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Fredericksburg grandfather stayed quiet after discovering he had just won $1 million in the Virginia Lottery while helping watch his grandchildren — waiting until the kids were settled before revealing the life-changing news to his stunned wife.

The anonymous winner claimed a Bank a Million prize worth $1 million after taxes, according to Virginia Lottery officials.

Virginia law allows winners of prizes worth $1 million or more to remain anonymous.

The man said he realized he matched all six winning numbers while spending time with his grandchildren. Instead of immediately sharing the news, he waited until the children were occupied watching television before telling his wife.

Lottery officials said she initially could not believe it.

The winning ticket was purchased using Easy Pick numbers at the 7-Eleven located at 905 Lafayette Blvd. in Fredericksburg.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 6, 7, 20, 21, 26, and 39. The Bonus Ball number was 24, though the player did not need it after matching the first six numbers.

The store that sold the ticket will receive a $10K bonus from the Virginia Lottery.

Bank a Million drawings are held Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11 p.m. exclusively in Virginia.

Lottery officials said the game’s top prizes are calculated so winners receive the advertised amount after federal and state tax withholdings. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 3.8 million.

Virginia Lottery profits support K-12 education statewide. Fredericksburg City received more than $2.5 million in lottery funding for schools during the last fiscal year.

Help for gambling addiction is available through the Virginia Problem Gambling Helpline at 888-532-3500.

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