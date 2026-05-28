May 28, 2026

Police say man linked to arson and repeated CVS incidents on Canal Street

STAMFORD, Conn. — Stamford police are searching for a man investigators believe is connected to an arson and two attempted break-ins targeting a CVS store on Canal Street.

The Stamford Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit released surveillance images of the suspect as detectives work to identify him.

Investigators described the suspect as a Black male standing approximately 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 with short black hair and a black goatee.

Police said the man has been seen wearing the same white and gray Nike sneakers on multiple occasions tied to the investigation.

Photo: cvs firebug suspect hunted after stamford break in attempts

Authorities believe the suspect was involved in an arson incident as well as two attempted break-ins at the CVS location on Canal Street in Stamford.

Police are asking residents to remain alert and report any information that could help identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Stamford Police Department Property Crimes Unit at 203-977-4407 or email vlynn@stamfordct.gov.

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