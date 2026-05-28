Teen suspect crashes through fences before loaded Glock recovery in Roxbury

May 28, 2026

Police chase ends with juvenile arrest after pursuit through neighborhood yards

BOSTON, Mass. — A teenage suspect wanted on an arrest warrant allegedly tore through Roxbury streets, vaulted fences, and disappeared into a wooded area before Boston police tracked him down and recovered a loaded Glock handgun after a chaotic afternoon pursuit.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Strike Force arrested a 16-year-old male Tuesday around 1:50 p.m. near 41 Fulda St. in Roxbury.

Investigators said officers had been searching for the suspect after learning he allegedly removed an electronic monitoring device from his ankle. Police said an arrest warrant had already been issued.

During the investigation, officers determined the suspect had previously fled from both Massachusetts State Police and Revere Police in a vehicle reported stolen out of Mattapan.

Police located the stolen vehicle near 25 Fulda St. and soon spotted the suspect walking toward it.

As officers approached to make the arrest, police said the teen grabbed his waistband and ran down Fulda Street, triggering a foot chase through the neighborhood.

Investigators said officers caught up with the suspect in a parking lot near 41 Fulda St., but the teen allegedly continued fleeing by jumping fences and running toward Highland Street.

Police said the suspect later fell after jumping from another fence behind 227 Highland St., where officers briefly lost sight of him.

With help from the Boston Police K-9 Unit, officers located and arrested the suspect hiding in a wooded area behind the property.

As police retraced the teen’s path, officers recovered a Glock 19 Gen 5 handgun loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition near 41 Fulda St.

The 16-year-old suspect, who is from Roslindale, is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court on multiple charges, including carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession of a large-capacity feeding device, trespassing, and related firearm offenses.

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