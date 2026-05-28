Maryland FAST PLAY ticket lands huge $114K jackpot in Accokeek

May 28, 2026

Mystery lottery winner still has not claimed prize

ACCOKEEK, Md. — A Maryland Lottery player is sitting on a jackpot worth more than $114K after a FAST PLAY ticket sold in Accokeek delivered one of the state’s biggest wins of the week.

Lottery officials said a $10 High Roller Blackjack FAST PLAY ticket sold May 22 at Accokeek Liquors, located at 15789 Livingston Rd., won a progressive jackpot worth $114,257.

As of May 26, the winning ticket remained unclaimed.

FAST PLAY games are printed on demand through Maryland Lottery terminals and vending machines. Certain games feature progressive jackpots that increase with every ticket sold until a winning ticket is purchased.

Lottery officials said the High Roller Blackjack jackpot begins at $100K.

The Maryland Lottery also reported paying nearly $29.2 million in prizes statewide during the week of May 18 through May 24, including 36 prizes worth $10K or more.

Officials encourage players to sign the backs of winning tickets and keep them secured. FAST PLAY tickets expire 182 days after purchase.

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