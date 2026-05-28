Dash In store sells massive Maryland Lottery jackpot winner

May 28, 2026

FAST PLAY jackpot winner sold at Willards Dash In

WILLARDS, Md. — Someone in Maryland may be carrying around a lottery ticket worth more than $176K after a FAST PLAY jackpot-winning ticket sold in Willards became the state’s biggest lottery win of the week.

Maryland Lottery officials said a $10 Platinum Payout FAST PLAY ticket sold May 24 at Dash In, located at 7201 Main St. in Willards, hit a progressive jackpot worth $176,777.

As of May 26, the jackpot remained unclaimed.

FAST PLAY tickets operate similarly to scratch-offs but are printed on demand through lottery terminals and vending machines. Certain FAST PLAY games feature progressive jackpots that continue increasing until a winning ticket is sold.

Lottery officials said the Platinum Payout game starts with a jackpot of $75K.

The Maryland Lottery reported that 36 players statewide won prizes of $10K or more during the week of May 18 through May 24, with nearly $29.2 million paid out across all games.

Officials encourage winners to sign the backs of tickets and keep them stored in a safe place. FAST PLAY tickets expire 182 days after purchase.

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