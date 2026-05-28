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May 28, 2026

FDNY reveals what caused deadly Staten Island explosion

By Local News Report

FDNY says fatal two-alarm explosion was ruled accidental

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A deadly explosion that ripped through a Staten Island building and triggered a massive two-alarm fire was caused by ignited paint vapors inside a confined space, according to new findings released by FDNY fire marshals.

Investigators announced the fatal May 22 explosion and fire has officially been ruled accidental following a preliminary investigation into the blast.

FDNY said the explosion involved the ignition of flammable vapors connected to industrial-grade paint inside the structure.

The blast triggered a two-alarm fire response and left at least one person dead.

Officials have not released additional details about the victim or whether any other injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Key Points

Related Coverage
  • FDNY ruled the deadly Staten Island explosion accidental
  • Investigators said industrial-grade paint vapors ignited inside a confined space
  • The blast triggered a fatal two-alarm fire on May 22
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