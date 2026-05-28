FDNY reveals what caused deadly Staten Island explosion

May 28, 2026

FDNY says fatal two-alarm explosion was ruled accidental

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A deadly explosion that ripped through a Staten Island building and triggered a massive two-alarm fire was caused by ignited paint vapors inside a confined space, according to new findings released by FDNY fire marshals.

Investigators announced the fatal May 22 explosion and fire has officially been ruled accidental following a preliminary investigation into the blast.

FDNY said the explosion involved the ignition of flammable vapors connected to industrial-grade paint inside the structure.

The blast triggered a two-alarm fire response and left at least one person dead.

Officials have not released additional details about the victim or whether any other injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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