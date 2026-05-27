Pennsylvania online lottery player strikes massive $217K jackpot

May 27, 2026

Berks County winner lands six-figure payout on Crystal Cavern Tripler

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — One Pennsylvania Lottery player in Berks County is suddenly more than $217K richer after hitting a major online jackpot while playing a digital lottery game tied to the state’s Infinite Jackpot prize pool.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the player won $217,832.16 playing Crystal Cavern Tripler, an online connect-style game available through the lottery’s digital platform.

Lottery officials said the Infinite Jackpot connected to the game starts at $100K.

Crystal Cavern Tripler includes opportunities for players to win instant cash prizes, trigger a Tripler Win feature, and activate bonus games during play.

Officials did not release information about the winning player.

Pennsylvania Lottery online games can be played using computers, tablets, or mobile devices. Players can also purchase tickets online for Powerball, Mega Millions, Treasure Hunt, Match 6 Lotto, and PICK games through the Pennsylvania Lottery website and official app.

Subscriptions for certain lottery games are also available online.

Key Points

A Berks County player won an online Pennsylvania Lottery prize worth $217,832.16

The jackpot was won playing Crystal Cavern Tripler

The game contributes to the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Infinite Jackpot

One lucky online player in Berks County turned a digital lottery game into a life-changing six-figure score.

Alternate Headlines

Berks County player scores huge $217K online lottery jackpot

Pennsylvania Lottery player lands massive six figure online win

Lucky PA player cashes in $217K jackpot from online game

Crystal Cavern Tripler delivers massive Pennsylvania payday

Online lottery player hits huge jackpot in Berks County

Pennsylvania player strikes big with $217K online lottery win

Berks County winner lands life changing lottery payout

PA Lottery announces massive online jackpot winner

One online spin turns into $217K Pennsylvania jackpot

Pennsylvania online lottery game delivers huge six figure prize

2025 Header NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION Date: 05/26/26 Time: 04:24 am Location / Address: 209 Tiger Lane, Boonsboro, Washington County Type of Incident: Structure fire Description of Structure / Property: 2-story single-family home Injuries or Deaths (YES/NO/NA): No # of Displaced: 8 Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $ 1,000,000 Contents: $ 300,000 Smoke Alarm Status: Present Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: Fire alarm present, sprinkler no Arrests(s) (YES/NO/NA): N/A Primary Responding Fire Department: Boonsboro Fire Department # of Alarms: 2 # Of Firefighters: 69 Time to Control: 1 hour Discovered By: Occupants Area of Origin: Garage Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation Additional Information: Fire spread to both homes on either side, igniting a gas supply line. 8 people and 4 animals were displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting displaced families.

Million dollar fire tears through Boonsboro homes before sunrise

Blaze spreads to neighboring houses and displaces families and pets

BOONSBORO, Md. — A raging early morning fire ripped through a $1 million home in Boonsboro before spreading to neighboring properties and igniting a gas line, forcing multiple families and their pets from their homes before dawn.

Firefighters responded around 4:24 a.m. Tuesday to the 200 block of Tiger Lane in Washington County after flames broke out inside a two-story single-family home, according to fire officials.

Investigators said the fire began in the garage area of the home at 209 Tiger Lane.

As crews battled the blaze, the fire spread to homes on both sides of the property and ignited a gas supply line, creating additional hazards for firefighters working at the scene.

Officials said eight people and four animals were displaced by the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The estimated damage is listed at $1 million to the structure and an additional $300,000 in contents loss.

The home was equipped with smoke alarms, according to investigators. A fire alarm system was also present, though the property did not have sprinklers.

The Boonsboro Fire Department led the response, with 69 firefighters operating across two alarms. Officials said crews brought the fire under control in about one hour.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced families.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Key Points