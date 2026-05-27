Pennsylvania Lottery player lands massive $132K online lottery win

May 27, 2026

Cash Carnival Combo game delivers six-figure payday

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — One Pennsylvania Lottery player in Westmoreland County scored a massive online win after landing a jackpot prize worth more than $132K on a digital lottery game.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the player won $132,542.48 while playing Cash Carnival Combo, an online connect-style game tied to the Lottery’s Infinite Jackpot.

Lottery officials said the Infinite Jackpot begins at $100K. The game also includes opportunities for players to multiply prizes by up to 50 times, unlock free games, and activate bonus rounds.

Officials did not release information about the winning player.

Pennsylvania Lottery online games can be played on computers, tablets, or mobile devices. Players can also purchase tickets online for Powerball, Mega Millions, Treasure Hunt, Match 6 Lotto, and PICK games through the Pennsylvania Lottery website and official app.

Subscriptions for certain lottery games are also available online.

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