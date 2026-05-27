Exxon Officially Ends 144-Year New Jersey Era After Shareholders Approve Move to Texas

May 27, 2026

ExxonMobil shareholders voted Tuesday to officially move the company’s legal home from New Jersey to Texas, ending a 144-year corporate presence in the Garden State and closing a chapter that dates back to the rise of John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil empire. The company, which had its early roots in New Jersey, is officially exiting.

The proposal passed with roughly 71.3% shareholder support during ExxonMobil’s annual meeting on May 27, allowing the oil giant to redomicile its corporate charter to Texas. Company executives described the move as an administrative change designed to align Exxon’s legal base with its operational headquarters, which relocated to Texas in 1989.

Exxon Cites Texas Courts, Business Climate

ExxonMobil told shareholders the shift would provide legal and operational efficiencies through Texas’ business-friendly regulatory environment and the state’s specialized Texas Business Court system.

The company also pointed to Texas’ long-standing relationship with the energy industry as a factor behind the move.

Executives emphasized that the redomiciling effort would not trigger layoffs or changes to Exxon’s physical operations in New Jersey. The company framed the decision as a legal restructuring rather than a relocation of personnel or facilities.

Still, the vote symbolically severs one of the oldest corporate ties in American business history.

New Jersey Once Powered Exxon’s Rise

Exxon’s roots in New Jersey stretch back to 1882, when the Standard Oil Company of New Jersey was incorporated during the expansion of Rockefeller’s Standard Oil empire.

At the time, New Jersey’s permissive incorporation laws helped pioneer the modern holding company structure, making the state a magnet for large corporations during the late 19th century.

After the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the breakup of Standard Oil in 1911 under federal antitrust laws, the Standard Oil Company of New Jersey emerged as one of the successor companies and later evolved into Exxon.

For decades, Exxon maintained a major corporate presence in New Jersey, including headquarters operations in Florham Park during the 1970s and 1980s before moving executive operations to the Houston area.

Key Points

• ExxonMobil shareholders approved moving the company’s legal domicile from New Jersey to Texas

• The vote passed with about 71.3% support during Tuesday’s annual meeting

• Exxon said the move will not cause job losses or operational changes in New Jersey

Shareholder Groups Warned About Rights

The proposal faced opposition from several proxy advisory firms and institutional investors who argued the move could weaken shareholder protections.

Critics, including the New York City Comptroller’s Office, warned that Texas corporate law may provide companies with stronger defenses against shareholder activism and litigation compared to New Jersey.

Opponents also argued the shift could reduce accountability for corporate governance disputes.

Despite those concerns, Exxon secured well above the simple majority needed for approval.

The vote reflects a broader trend of major corporations reevaluating incorporation locations as states compete to attract businesses through specialized courts and favorable corporate governance laws.

Climate Battles Marked Exxon’s Final Years Under New Jersey Charter

Exxon’s final years under New Jersey jurisdiction included growing legal and political scrutiny tied to climate change litigation.

In 2022, New Jersey sued Exxon and several other major oil companies, alleging the industry misled the public about the environmental impacts of fossil fuels and climate change risks. That lawsuit was later dismissed.

The legal fight became one of several climate-related challenges facing major energy companies nationwide as states and municipalities sought damages tied to environmental and infrastructure costs.

ExxonMobil has continued to defend its climate disclosures and business practices against similar claims across the country.

With Tuesday’s shareholder vote finalized, Exxon officially closes one of the longest corporate relationships in New Jersey history while further cementing Texas as the center of its legal and operational identity.