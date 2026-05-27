World Cup ticket chaos sparks major investigation by NY and NJ attorneys general

May 27, 2026

FIFA accused of misleading fans as prices soar ahead of 2026 tournament

TRENTON, N.J. — Fans chasing seats for the 2026 FIFA World Cup may have been hit with confusion, sticker shock, and misleading ticket sales practices, according to New Jersey and New York officials who have now launched a joint investigation into FIFA’s handling of ticket sales.

New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport and New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday that both states have issued subpoenas to FIFA seeking records tied to ticketing practices for the upcoming World Cup, including eight matches scheduled to be played in New Jersey.

The investigation follows reports that fans purchased tickets believing they were securing premium seats, only to later discover FIFA created new “Front” seating categories after sales had already begun.

According to the attorneys general, FIFA initially divided stadium seating into four zones labeled Category 1 through Category 4, with Category 1 representing the most desirable seats. Officials said FIFA later introduced new Front Categories 1 through 4 containing premium seating locations at significantly higher prices.

Investigators said fans who purchased tickets before those new categories were introduced were allegedly excluded from the premium sections and assigned seats farther from the field or behind goals.

Officials are also examining complaints from fans who reported paying for Category 1 seats but later receiving seats located in Category 2 areas.

The probe will additionally focus on FIFA’s use of variable pricing, which adjusts ticket prices based on demand.

According to the attorneys general, ticket prices for the 2026 tournament have climbed sharply compared to previous World Cups. Reports cited by investigators indicate FIFA increased prices for more than 90 of the tournament’s 104 matches between October 2025 and April 2026.

Officials said prices for the tournament’s three primary ticket categories increased by an average of 34% during that period.

Davenport accused FIFA of creating confusion and artificial scarcity around ticket sales.

James said fans deserve a fair opportunity to purchase affordable tickets and receive the seats they paid for.

The investigation is seeking information connected to ticket release schedules, pricing strategies, public statements, and seat assignments.

New Jersey residents who believe they did not receive the World Cup tickets they purchased are being encouraged to file complaints with the Division of Consumer Affairs.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final is scheduled for July 19 in New Jersey.

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