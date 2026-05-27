Predawn gunfire leaves man wounded on West Baltimore street

Police searching for answers after early morning shooting on West Lafayette Street
BALTIMORE, Md. — A burst of gunfire shattered the quiet before sunrise in West Baltimore after a 28-year-old man was found wounded in a shooting that unfolded early Wednesday morning.
Western District patrol officers responded around 3:45 a.m. to the 2600 block of West Lafayette Street following reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore Police.
When officers arrived, they located a 28-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to an area hospital, where police said his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Investigators have not released details about a suspect or what may have led to the shooting.
Western District detectives are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Key Points
- A 28-year-old man was shot early Wednesday in West Baltimore
- The shooting happened in the 2600 block of West Lafayette Street
- Police said the victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening