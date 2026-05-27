Lakewood Families Face Busing Cuts After State Monitor Cuts 500 Children from Non-Mandated Services

May 27, 2026

More than 500 children in Lakewood could lose access to school transportation for the 2026-2027 school year after new age-based eligibility rules sharply narrowed which students qualify for busing, according to notices sent to local families. Those services are not mandated under the law in New Jersey, so the new state monitor cut them, saving the district an undisclosed amount of money.

The Lakewood Student Transportation Authority notified parents that children born after Oct. 1, 2021 will no longer qualify for transportation under updated guidelines approved by the Lakewood Township Board of Education under the oversight of the state monitor. The change has triggered concern among families now scrambling to arrange alternate transportation ahead of the next school year.

New Cutoff Date Reshapes Eligibility

Under the revised policy, only children born before Oct. 1, 2021 will remain eligible for busing services. Families impacted by the change say the new restrictions affect hundreds of preschool and early elementary students who previously expected transportation coverage.

The Lakewood Student Transportation Authority informed parents of the adjustment in recent communications, citing updated guidance from the school board and state oversight officials.

The move comes as Lakewood continues to manage one of New Jersey’s largest and most financially strained student transportation systems, which serves thousands of public and nonpublic school students across Ocean County.

Families Now Face Transportation Challenges

For many households, the policy change creates immediate logistical and financial pressure. Parents who relied on taxpayer-funded private school transportation now face the possibility of arranging carpools, private transportation, or adjusted work schedules to ensure children can get to school.

The decision also carries broader implications in Lakewood, where heavy traffic congestion and large student populations already create transportation challenges during the school year. At this time, it is not known whether or not the Toms River and Jackson school boards have cut similar non-mandated busing.

Residents have increasingly raised concerns in recent years about rising transportation costs, route capacity, and the strain placed on the township’s infrastructure by the expanding student population.

Key Points

• More than 500 Lakewood children could lose school busing eligibility

• New rules limit transportation to children born before Oct. 1, 2021

• Families now face alternative transportation arrangements for 2026-2027

State Oversight Remains Central To Decision

The revised guidelines were implemented under the authority of the Lakewood Township Board of Education while operating under the state monitor, who oversees aspects of the district’s financial and operational decisions.

Lakewood’s transportation system has remained under intense scrutiny because of its size and cost structure. The district annually transports tens of thousands of students attending both public and private schools, making it one of the largest student transportation operations in the state.

The newly announced age restrictions appear to be aimed at narrowing eligibility and reducing transportation demand, though officials have not publicly detailed how much in savings the change could generate. Parents affected by the policy are expected to seek clarification in the coming weeks regarding possible exemptions, appeals, or alternative transportation arrangements.

The Lakewood Student Transportation Authority has not yet released any additional details on whether further transportation eligibility changes could be made before the start of the 2026-2027 school year.