Pompton Lakes EMTs Use Quad Squad, Rapid Response Gear to Rescue ATV Rider Deep in Woods

May 27, 2026

A late-night ATV crash deep in the woods Friday forced emergency crews in Pompton Lakes to navigate rough terrain and limited access as rescuers worked to stabilize and remove an injured rider from the remote scene.

Pompton Lakes Riverdale First Aid Squad crews responded alongside the Pompton Lakes Police Department and Pompton Lakes Volunteer Fire Department after reports of an ATV accident several miles into the woods. The challenging location prevented a traditional ambulance response, prompting rescuers to deploy specialized equipment and off-road transport units to reach the patient quickly.

Rescue Crews Faced Difficult Terrain

Two EMTs from the PLRFAS Friday crew were transported into the wooded area using PLVFD’s Quad Squad, an off-road response vehicle designed for emergencies in hard-to-reach locations. A third EMT stayed at the roadside to maintain communication between crews inside the woods, advanced life support providers, and incoming emergency resources.

Responders said the coordination allowed crews to manage patient care while adapting to the difficult environment and limited radio access often associated with remote rescue calls.

The emergency also highlighted the use of PLRFAS’s “Rapid Response” backpack system, which crews carry on every ambulance for incidents where standard vehicles cannot easily reach patients.

Specialized Backpack Helped EMTs Stay Mobile

The red emergency backpack contains critical medical equipment typically found in larger jump bags, including bleeding control supplies, airway tools, and other lifesaving patient-care equipment. The compact setup allows EMTs to move quickly while keeping both hands free during rescues in wooded areas, trails, and other inaccessible terrain.

Officials said the equipment played an important role during Friday night’s operation as EMTs assessed and stabilized the injured ATV rider before extraction began.

After treatment at the scene, rescuers carefully secured the patient into a Stokes basket, a specialized rescue stretcher commonly used in wilderness and technical rescues. EMTs continuously monitored the patient while crews slowly carried and transported the individual out of the wooded area.