Deli run turns into lucky Long Island lottery score

May 27, 2026

Evening drawing delivers five-figure payout on Long Island

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — One New York Lottery player is holding a winning TAKE 5 ticket after an evening drawing delivered a top-prize payout from a deli in East Meadow.

The New York Lottery announced one top-prize TAKE 5 EVENING ticket was sold at RT 24 Deli, located at 1820 Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow.

The winning ticket is worth $15,073.50.

TAKE 5 numbers are selected from a field of one through 39. Drawings are televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Officials did not release information about the winner.

Players have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim New York Lottery prizes.

The New York Lottery said it contributed $3.6 billion to support public schools during fiscal year 2024-2025, remaining the largest and most profitable lottery in North America.

Help for gambling addiction is available through NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling 1-877-8-HOPENY, or by texting HOPENY to 467369.

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