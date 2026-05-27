May 27, 2026

If you miss TGI Fridays in Toms River and Brick, one of those once vacant restaurants have a new tenant.

Tommy’s Tavern + Tap, located at 1279 Hooper Avenue in Toms River, has become a prominent dining and nightlife destination adjacent to the Ocean County Mall, one of the township’s busiest retail hubs. The restaurant sits just north of the mall complex along Hooper Avenue, placing it in the center of a high-traffic commercial corridor and among a growing cluster of well-known, fan-favorite restaurants in the immediate area.

A Prime Location Next to Ocean County Mall

It joins a growing lineup of restaurants and retail stores in the recent mall expansion project. It’s taking over where TGI Friday’s used to be, next to the Olive Garden.

Its proximity to other popular chains and independent restaurants has made the area a competitive yet highly active dining destination, particularly on weekends and in the summer. Those other restaurants nearby include PF Changs, BJ’s Brewhouse, Turning Point, Applebee’s, Chilis, Red Lobster, Honeygrow, and the popular Ichiban hibachi restaurant.

Menu and Signature Dishes

Photo: tommy’s tavern + tap in toms river draws crowds as latest name in growing local restaurant scene

Tommy’s Tavern + Tap offers an extensive menu that blends traditional American fare with a wider range of options not typically found in standard sports bars. Offerings include burgers, steaks, pasta dishes, seafood, and a rotating sushi selection that has become a signature feature of the brand.

Popular items include specialty burgers, shareable appetizers, and handcrafted cocktails. The restaurant also emphasizes its bar program, with a wide selection of beers on tap and specialty drinks aimed at both casual diners and nightlife patrons.

Atmosphere and Experience

The Toms River location features a modern, open-concept layout with a large central bar, multiple televisions for sports viewing, and a high-energy atmosphere. During the day, the restaurant caters to families and casual diners, while evenings tend to attract a more nightlife-oriented crowd.

Photo: tommy’s tavern + tap in toms river draws crowds as latest name in growing local restaurant scene

This dual concept has helped position it as both a dining destination and a social gathering spot within the township.

What Customers Are Saying

Customer feedback reflects a mix of positive and critical experiences. Many patrons highlight the lively atmosphere, broad menu selection, and suitability for group outings and social events.

However, some customers report long wait times and inconsistent service during peak hours, along with concerns about pricing, particularly for drinks and specialty menu items, but many of those complaints appear to be related with the restaurant’s recent opening and getting things in order. In recent weeks, those reviews have slowed and focus more on great service, food and atmosphere.

A Busy Player in Toms River’s Dining Scene

Tommy’s Tavern + Tap continues to draw strong crowds, benefiting from its location next to the Ocean County Mall and its presence among a growing lineup of popular restaurants in the area.

As the brand continues to expand across New Jersey, the Toms River location remains a key part of its footprint, reflecting both strong demand and the challenges of maintaining consistency in a high-volume dining environment.

It’s definitely a welcome return to a spot that sat vacant for years.

Photos by Tommy’s Tavern + Tap and Ocean County Government