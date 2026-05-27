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May 27, 2026

Maryland man accused of threatening to shoot employee in DC

By Local News Report

U Street restaurant dispute erupts into alleged shooting threat

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A dispute inside a busy U Street restaurant escalated into alleged gun threats and anti-gay slurs, ending with police arresting a Maryland man accused of targeting an employee after being denied alcohol service.

The incident happened Sunday around 4:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of U Street Northwest, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators said a restaurant employee told a bartender not to serve alcohol to the suspect. After overhearing the conversation, the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot the employee and directed homophobic slurs toward the worker.

Police said the situation escalated further after the employee finished work and discovered the suspect standing near the employee’s vehicle outside the restaurant.

The employee returned inside and contacted police.

Responding officers located and arrested the suspect at the scene.

Police identified the suspect as 32-year-old Delonte Fraley, of Accokeek, Maryland. He was charged with Felony Threats (Hate/Bias).

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The Metropolitan Police Department said investigators are treating the incident as potentially motivated by hate or bias. Officials noted the classification could change as the investigation continues and that the designation does not determine how prosecutors may ultimately charge the case.

The incident was assigned case number CCN 26070410.

Key Points

  • A man was arrested after alleged threats at a U Street restaurant
  • Police said the suspect threatened to shoot an employee
  • Investigators are treating the case as a possible hate or bias incident
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