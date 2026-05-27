Teen’s tragic hit-and-run death prompts Brick police to increase patrols around schools

May 27, 2026

BRICK, N.J. — Brick Township police announced increased patrols and traffic enforcement around local schools following the death of 15-year-old Jackson Mueller, a Brick Memorial High School freshman who was killed while riding his bicycle in a marked crosswalk earlier this month.

Jackson died May 19 after a speeding 2021 BMW struck him at the intersection of Lanes Mill Road and Rhode Island Avenue, just blocks from Brick Memorial High School, according to authorities. Investigators said the driver fled the scene without stopping to help or call police.

The teenage driver, who has not been publicly identified because of age, was later arrested and charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in death. The suspect remains held at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police Announce School Zone Crackdown

In a statement released this week, the Brick Township Police Department said officers will begin saturating school zones across the township in response to the fatal crash and growing community concerns about speeding and distracted driving.

“School zones are active, high-risk areas where children, parents, and crossing guards are present,” the department said. “Even a moment of distraction or driving above the posted speed limit can have devastating consequences.”

Police said the increased enforcement campaign will focus heavily on speeding, distracted driving, and violations that endanger pedestrians near schools during morning arrival and afternoon dismissal hours.

Drivers caught violating school zone regulations will face citations, according to the department.

Key Points

• Brick police increasing school zone patrols after fatal bicycle hit-and-run

• 15-year-old Jackson Mueller died May 19 near Brick Memorial High School

• Officers targeting speeding and distracted driving near schools

Community Pushes for Safer Roads

Jackson’s death sparked emotional calls for traffic safety improvements throughout Brick Township, particularly along Lanes Mill Road, where residents say speeding has become a persistent danger.

Hundreds of people gathered at Brick Memorial High School for a candlelight vigil honoring the teenager in the days after the crash. Friends, classmates, teachers, and community members remembered Jackson as the community struggled to process the loss.

Residents have also appeared before the Brick Township Council and Mayor Lisa Crate demanding stronger traffic calming measures, increased enforcement, and roadway changes designed to slow drivers near schools and residential areas.

The intersection where the crash happened sits in a heavily traveled corridor used daily by students, bicyclists, and pedestrians.

Police Emphasize Prevention

Brick Township police said the enforcement initiative is intended not only to issue tickets but also to prevent another tragedy.

“This is not just about enforcement — it is about prevention,” the department said. “Every driver has a responsibility to ensure that students get to and from school safely.”

Officers urged motorists to obey school zone speed limits, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, stop for crossing guards and pedestrians, and allow extra travel time during school hours.

The department added that “one careless decision behind the wheel can change lives forever.”

The fatal crash remains one of the most emotional incidents to impact the Brick Township school community this year, with renewed attention now focused on pedestrian safety and speeding concerns throughout the township.

The juvenile suspect charged in the crash remains in custody as the investigation and court proceedings continue.