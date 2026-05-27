Laundromat stop turns into lucky Bronx lottery win

May 27, 2026

Winning evening ticket sold on White Plains Road

BRONX, N.Y. — A trip to a Bronx laundromat ended with one New York Lottery player holding a winning TAKE 5 ticket after the May 26 evening drawing produced a top-prize payout in the borough.

The New York Lottery announced one top-prize TAKE 5 EVENING ticket was sold at Lava Max Laundromat, located at 3559 White Plains Rd. in the Bronx.

The winning ticket is worth $15,073.50.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39, with drawings televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Lottery officials have not released information about the winning player.

Winners have up to one year from the drawing date to claim New York Lottery prizes.

The New York Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to public schools statewide during fiscal year 2024-2025, remaining North America’s largest and most profitable lottery.

Help for gambling addiction is available through NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling 1-877-8-HOPENY, or by texting HOPENY to 467369.

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