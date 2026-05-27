May 27, 2026

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — A garbage truck became wedged beneath a building overhang in Toms River on Wednesday, forcing Pleasant Plains Volunteer Fire Department crews to stabilize the structure before safely removing the vehicle.

Assistant Chief 3010, Rescue 3033, and Ladder 3055 responded to the crash earlier in the day after the truck struck the overhang and became trapped underneath it, according to Pleasant Plains VFD. The department did not release the exact location of the incident or report any injuries.

Photo: garbage truck crashes into building overhang in toms river, firefighters deflate tires to free vehicle

Firefighters Used Tire Deflation Technique

Crews arriving at the scene focused first on stabilizing the building to prevent additional structural damage while preparing to remove the truck.

To safely free the vehicle, firefighters let air out of the truck’s tires, lowering the overall height enough to pull it from beneath the overhang. The maneuver allowed crews to avoid placing further stress on the structure during the extraction process.

Photos shared by the department showed the garbage truck tightly lodged under the building extension as emergency responders worked around the scene.

Photo by Pleasant Plains Volunteer Fire Dept.