May 27, 2026

Munson still waiting as shelter issues urgent rescue plea

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. — A towering 127-pound XL Bully named Munson is at the center of an emotional plea from animal advocates desperately searching for a rescue before extended shelter life further breaks the dog’s spirit.

Friends of Northern Ocean County Animal Facility said the approximately 4-year-old dog was surrendered alongside other dogs from the same home, but while his former housemates have since moved on, Munson remains stuck inside the shelter.

Volunteers described Munson as playful, goofy, and affectionate, but said the large dog is struggling inside a small kennel with limited exercise time.

Despite his size, shelter advocates said Munson walks calmly on a leash once outside and enjoys playing ball and squeaky toys.

According to the organization, Munson passed behavioral assessments and does not display resource guarding issues. However, shelter officials said he must be placed in a home where he is the only pet.

Photo: heartbroken staff say giant shelter dog urgently needs rescue

Advocates said Munson does show interest in other dogs at the shelter, but staff members are able to redirect his attention through leash correction and verbal commands.

The organization said repeated outreach attempts to rescue groups have so far failed to secure placement for the dog.

Supporters are now urging approved 501(c)(3) rescue organizations to step forward before Munson’s situation worsens.

Anyone able to help is asked to contact kathleenfrett1@gmail.com.

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