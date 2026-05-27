Cape May prosecutors score elite law enforcement honor again

May 27, 2026

County agency earns statewide re-accreditation for policing standards

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. — The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office has secured another major law enforcement accreditation, earning re-accreditation from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police after an extensive review of its operations, training, and professional standards.

The announcement was made Tuesday by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, which said the recognition followed a detailed evaluation process conducted through the NJSACOP Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.

The re-accreditation process included reviews of written policies, administrative procedures, operational standards, training programs, and on-site assessments to confirm compliance with recognized law enforcement practices.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said the designation reflects the office’s continued focus on professionalism and public service.

According to the prosecutor’s office, agencies seeking accreditation must demonstrate adherence to standards involving ethical conduct, accountability, management practices, and community-oriented policing.

Officials said the statewide accreditation program is designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and effectiveness among law enforcement agencies throughout New Jersey.

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said it remains committed to working alongside local law enforcement partners while serving residents through professional and collaborative policing efforts.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135.

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