Hit and run suspect vanishes after woman left fighting for life in Pittsburgh area

May 27, 2026

Police searching for Monroeville man charged in Pitcairn crash

PITCAIRN, Pa. — A woman was left critically injured on a dark stretch of roadway in Pitcairn after a driver allegedly struck her and sped away, triggering a days-long investigation that police say led them to a 22-year-old suspect who is now missing.

Allegheny County Police said the crash happened around 9:17 p.m. on May 21 in the 400 block of Broadway Boulevard.

First responders arrived to find an adult woman suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Detectives with the Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit launched an investigation and used evidence recovered at the scene along with multiple surveillance videos to identify the suspected vehicle as a Kia Optima.

Investigators said they later identified the driver as 22-year-old Patrick Body through several investigative techniques.

After consulting with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, police filed multiple charges against Body, including aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury, and failure to stop and render aid.

Authorities said they have not been able to locate Body.

Police described him as standing 6-foot-3 and said his last known address was in Monroeville.

Anyone with information about Body’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Key Points