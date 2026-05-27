Young man found dead inside Southeast DC apartment after overnight shooting

May 27, 2026

Police investigating deadly Robinson Place gunfire as reward reaches $25K

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A 23-year-old Maryland man was found shot to death inside a Southeast Washington apartment after gunfire erupted early Sunday morning, launching a homicide investigation now tied to a $25K reward.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the 2700 block of Robinson Place Southeast after reports of a shooting, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and EMS crews responded to the scene, but the victim showed no signs consistent with life and was pronounced dead.

Police later identified the victim as Ashton Manigan, 23, of Suitland, Maryland.

Investigators have not released information about a suspect or possible motive.

The Metropolitan Police Department said anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text tips to 50411.

MPD said a reward of up to $25K is available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for homicides committed in the District of Columbia.

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