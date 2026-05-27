Gunfire erupts on Baltimore block as two men arrive at hospital wounded

May 27, 2026

Police probe afternoon shooting that left two men hurt in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. — A burst of gunfire on a Southwest Baltimore street Sunday afternoon left two men wounded, including one victim found bleeding at the scene and another who later walked into a hospital seeking treatment, according to police.

Officers responded around 3:52 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 4100 block of Cranston Avenue, where they located a 65-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and listed in stable condition, Baltimore Police said.

Shortly after officers arrived at the scene, police were called to a nearby hospital after a 35-year-old man arrived with an apparent gunshot wound to the foot.

Investigators later determined the second victim had also been in the 4100 block of Cranston Avenue when the shooting happened. He was also listed in stable condition.

Southwest District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Police have not released information about a suspect or possible motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southwest District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2488. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCK-UP or through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

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